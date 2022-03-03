Zoe Kravitz recalls 'The Batman' screen test with Robert Pattinson: 'He was so good'

1/5

Zoë Kravitz (R) shared details from her "The Batman" screen test with Robert Pattinson on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Zoë Kravitz says Robert Pattinson was "so good" during their screen test for The Batman. The 33-year-old actress shared details from the experience during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Advertisement

Kravitz and Pattinson play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, and Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in The Batman. The pair were acquainted before starring in the new film.

"I had to camera test with him, and that was kind of funny," Kravitz said. "Just to camera test with someone you know dressed up as Batman, and you haven't seen them in a while."

Kravitz said the situation was even more unusual because Pattinson wore part of George Clooney's Batsuit costume on top and sweatpants on the bottom for the screen test.

"Casual Batman," Kravitz said with a laugh.

"Like, he was so good that I actually -- I was so scared that I was gonna just be thinking, like, 'Oh, my God. It's Rob dressed as Batman. That's weird.' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him, actually, which was really impressive," she added.

The Batman is written and directed by Matt Reeves and opens in theaters Friday. The film also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Kravitz wore a cat-themed gown to the movie's New York premiere Tuesday at Lincoln Center.

On The Tonight Show, Kravitz also played a game of Can You Feel It? where they stuck their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects that they tried to identify by touch.

