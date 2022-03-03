Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 3, 2022 / 10:19 AM

Zoe Kravitz recalls 'The Batman' screen test with Robert Pattinson: 'He was so good'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Zoe Kravitz recalls 'The Batman' screen test with Robert Pattinson: 'He was so good'
Zoë Kravitz (R) shared details from her "The Batman" screen test with Robert Pattinson on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Zoë Kravitz says Robert Pattinson was "so good" during their screen test for The Batman.

The 33-year-old actress shared details from the experience during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Kravitz and Pattinson play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, and Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in The Batman. The pair were acquainted before starring in the new film.

"I had to camera test with him, and that was kind of funny," Kravitz said. "Just to camera test with someone you know dressed up as Batman, and you haven't seen them in a while."

Kravitz said the situation was even more unusual because Pattinson wore part of George Clooney's Batsuit costume on top and sweatpants on the bottom for the screen test.

"Casual Batman," Kravitz said with a laugh.

"Like, he was so good that I actually -- I was so scared that I was gonna just be thinking, like, 'Oh, my God. It's Rob dressed as Batman. That's weird.' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him, actually, which was really impressive," she added.

Advertisement

The Batman is written and directed by Matt Reeves and opens in theaters Friday. The film also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Kravitz wore a cat-themed gown to the movie's New York premiere Tuesday at Lincoln Center.

On The Tonight Show, Kravitz also played a game of Can You Feel It? where they stuck their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects that they tried to identify by touch.

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz attend 'The Batman' premiere in NYC

Robert Pattinson (L), who plays Bruce Wayne, and Zoe Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere Reports: 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is engaged 'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Cynthia Bailey on Kenya Moore friendship: 'We are not where we used to be'
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Cynthia Bailey on Kenya Moore friendship: 'We are not where we used to be'
March 3 (UPI) -- Cynthia Bailey gave an update on her friendship with Kenya Moore following "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."
'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
TV // 45 minutes ago
'It's a Sin' leads Britain's Royal Television Society award nominees
March 3 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Television Society announced the nominees for this year's RTS Programme Awards with "It's a Sin" securing six.
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
TV // 1 hour ago
'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons
March 3 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera "Neighbours" will end in June after losing its broadcaster and funding.
Reports: 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is engaged
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Reports: 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is engaged
March 3 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on "Euphoria," is engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
Movies // 2 hours ago
Pamela Anderson to tell her story in Netflix documentary
March 3 (UPI) -- Actress and model Pamela Anderson will tell her story in a documentary coming to Netflix.
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
TV // 6 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death': Weird roles attracted stars to pirate workplace comedy
NEW YORK, March 3 (UPI) -- Rhys Darby says it was a challenge playing the many layers of an 18th-century aristocrat who gives up his luxe life and family for a career in piracy in HBO Max's new workplace comedy, Our Flag Means Death.
Famous birthdays for March 3: Jessica Biel, Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 3: Jessica Biel, Jackie Joyner-Kersee
March 3 (UPI) -- Actor Jessica Biel turns 40 and Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee turns 60, among the famous birthdays for March 3.
John Cameron Mitchell: Playing Joe Exotic 'like Hedwig'
TV // 7 hours ago
John Cameron Mitchell: Playing Joe Exotic 'like Hedwig'
LOS ANGELES, March 3 (UPI) -- John Cameron Mitchell described the parallels between playing Joe Exotic on "Joe vs. Carole" and his stage and screen character from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."
'iCarly' Season 2 promises 'hot, hot relationship' for Carly
TV // 19 hours ago
'iCarly' Season 2 promises 'hot, hot relationship' for Carly
March 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "iCarly" Season 2 and announced its premiere date on April 8. The trailer shows new romantic and comedic shenanigans for Carly (Miranda Cosgrove).
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
TV // 20 hours ago
Peyton Manning launches 2 HISTORY Channel shows
March 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY Channel announced 2 shows from executive producer Peyton Manning on Wednesday. "The Einstein Challenge" and "History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning" are coming from Manning and Omaha Productions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
TV review: 'Joe vs. Carole' is surprisingly sympathetic to 'Tiger King'
TV review: 'Joe vs. Carole' is surprisingly sympathetic to 'Tiger King'
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement