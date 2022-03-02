Trending
March 2, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere

By Annie Martin
Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere
Zoe Kravitz attends the New York premiere of "The Batman" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Zoe Kravitz made a statement in a cat-themed gown on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her film The Batman at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center.

Kravitz wore a custom black velvet laced corset column gown by Oscar de la Renta that paid homage to her Batman character, Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

The actress sported a bat-themed Saint Laurent dress at the film's London premiere Sunday.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell were also present at Tuesday's premiere.

In addition, actor Jason Momoa and his children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf attended the event with actor Channing Tatum to show their support for Kravitz. Momoa split from Kravitz's mom, actress Lisa Bonet, in January after nearly five years of marriage.

Momoa shared photos Monday of himself and Tatum on their way to New York.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz," Momoa captioned the post.

The Batman is written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig and directed by Reeves. The film opens in theaters Friday.

