Feb. 23, 2022 / 9:16 AM

'Glee' alum Becca Tobin celebrates baby boy's birth

By Annie Martin
Becca Tobin welcomed her first child, son Rutherford "Ford" Thomas, via surrogate. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Glee alum Becca Tobin is a new mom.

The 36-year-old actress and her husband, Zach Martin, recently welcomed their first child, son Rutherford "Ford" Thomas, via surrogate.

Tobin shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Martin leaving the hospital with their son.

"Welcome to the world, Ford. Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter," Tobin captioned the post. "It took him five years to get here, but it's been worth every minute."

"Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love," she said.

Tobin's former Glee co-stars Kevin McHale, Lea Michele and Jenna Ushkowitz were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"Love you all soooo much, congratulations," McHale said.

"Love you Ford!" Michele added.

"congrats you guys," Ushkowitz said.

Tobin and Martin married in December 2016 with Tobin's Glee co-stars in attendance. Tobin has been open about her fertility struggles on her LadyGang podcast, which she hosts with Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek.

Tobin played Kitty Wilde on Glee, which had a six-season run on Fox from 2009 to 2015. She has since appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Turner & Hooch.

