Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting baby boy: 'Couldn't be more excited'

Luke Combs (R) is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Nicole Combs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is going to be a dad. The 31-year-old country music singer is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Nicole Combs.

Combs shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Nicole Combs. One picture shows Combs cradling his wife's baby bump as they hold up a sonogram.

"Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs," he captioned the post.

Nicole Combs confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"this may be the best year yet," she wrote. "baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."

Singers Lindsay Ell, Drew Parker and Charles Godwin were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations you guys!!" Ell wrote.

"So stoked for y'all! It's the best thing in the world!" Parker said.

Combs and Nicole Combs married at an intimate wedding in Florida in August 2020. Combs said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that November that the wedding turned out "perfect" despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It ended up being really great. Everybody that we wanted -- almost everybody that we wanted to be there -- was there," he said. "It was perfect, man. It's really about me and her being there."

Combs released his second studio album, What You See is What You Get, in 2019, and has since released the single "Doin' This."