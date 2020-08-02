Nicole Hocking (L) and Luke Combs tied the knot in Florida on Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Country music star Luke Combs announced on Instagram he has married his fiancee, Nicole Hocking.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," Combs captioned two outdoor photos of him and his new bride laughing together.

Advertisement

Hocking shared the pictures on her own account.

"Yesterday was the most special day!! I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year. So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!" she said.

The couple got engaged in 2018 after two years of dating. Combs is 30 and Hocking 27.

"Luke and Nicole were married at their home in Southern Florida with family on Aug. 1," a representative for Combs said. "Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year."