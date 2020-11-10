Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Luke Combs says his wedding turned out "perfect" despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old country music singer discussed his wedding to Nicole Hocking during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Advertisement

Combs and Hocking married at an intimate wedding in Florida in August. The couple were forced to change their wedding plans at the last minute due to the health crisis.

"We had to change venues a week before the wedding, so that was really interesting," Combs said. "The city where we got married, they imposed regulations the week before our wedding."

Combs and Hocking were forced to cut their guest list from 175 to 50 people, but Combs said their friends and family were understanding.

"It relieved a little bit of pressure, because I think there was a lot of people who felt like they would let us down if they didn't go," the star said. "It ended up being really great. Everybody that we wanted -- almost everybody that we wanted to be there -- was there."

"It was perfect, man. It's really about me and her being there," he added.

Combs said he and Hocking did not write their own vows because Hocking was concerned Combs would have an advantage as a songwriter. The couple have not had an official honeymoon but have been enjoying time together at home.

"I guess, in a way, we've been hanging out together for the last eight months. I mean everyday, so that's been really great," Combs said. "That's not something that I got to do a lot over the last four or five years, is spend the amount of quality time that I wanted to do with her. That's been fantastic to have."

Combs previously said on Instagram that his wedding was "the best day" of his life.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," he wrote.

Combs released his second studio album, What You See is What You Get, in November 2019. He is nominated and will perform at the Country Music Association Awards, which air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.