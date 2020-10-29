Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The 2020 Country Music Association Awards will feature performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Maren Morris.

The Country Music Association announced a lineup of artists Thursday that will take the stage during the awards show in November.

Advertisement

Other performers include Eric Church, Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker and Lady A, and Rascal Flatts.

Rucker and Reba McEntire will host the show and perform together. In addition, McEntire, Hillary Scott, Thomas Rhett and Chris Tomlin will take the stage.

Rucker and Florida Georgia Line celebrated the news Thursday on Twitter.

"The #CMAawards are known for unforgettable collaborations. Excited to announce that I get to be part of two of those performances this year!" Rucker wrote.

"Can't wait to perform #LongLive for y'all!" Florida Georgia Line said, referencing its new single "Long Live."

The CMA Awards will air Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Lambert and Combs lead the field of nominees with multiple nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

Lambert released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in November 2019. She released a music video last week for her single "Settling Down" featuring her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.