André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73

André Leon Talley, an icon in the world of fashion, has died at the age of 73. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- André Leon Talley, a fashion icon who served as an editor and creative director for Vogue, has died at the age of 73. Talley's official Instagram account confirmed his death on Wednesday. Talley died in New York City on Tuesday. A cause of death was not disclosed. Advertisement

The Instagram post features a black and white photo of Talley and lists his accomplishments. Talley was a close confidant of Yves Saint Lurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison and Manolo Blahnik.

"Another LEGEND gone. Not to be duplicated," Oprah Winfrey commented under the Instagram post.

"We did paint the town back in the day. Whatever town. Paris or London or new York. He was a great. Soothing and so much fun. Oh Andre. Love. Big love," Selma Blair commented.

Talley joined Vogue in 1983 as news director before he was promoted to creative director in 1988. He later became the editor-at-large and remained at the publication until 2013, however, he continued to contribute to Vogue afterwards.

Talley released a memoir in 2020 titled The Chiffon Trenches and was the subject of 2017 documentary The Gospel According to André.

The fashion icon additionally appeared as a judge on America's Next Top Model and was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government for his contributions to the fashion industry.

Talley's byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women's Wear Daily and he penned other books such as Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir and more.

"Good bye darling André. No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did. No one was more soulful and grander than you were. The world will be less joyful now. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship. I love you soooo much," Furstenberg said about Talley on Instagram.

