Dec. 23, 2021 / 9:51 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card

By Annie Martin
1/5
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a holiday card featuring the first photo of their infant daughter, Lilibet Diana. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with their kids on a new holiday card.

The duke and duchess of Sussex first shared the photo with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, on Thursday.

The image shows Harry holding the couple's 2-year-old son, Archie Harrison, while Markle lifts up their 6-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana. The card marks the first photo of Lilibet.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family," Harry and Markle wrote.

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave," the couple said, listing Team Rubicon and other organizations.

The photo was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Harry and Markle's home in Santa Barbara over the summer.

Team Rubicon thanked Harry and Markle on Twitter.

"We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the US. This generous donation will help the transition of families into new communities," the organization wrote.

Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, shared a holiday card featuring their three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, earlier this month.

