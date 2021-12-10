Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo

1/5

Prince William (L) and Kate Middleton posed with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a new holiday portrait. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton are sharing their family's new Christmas card photo. The duke and duchess of Cambridge posted the portrait Friday ahead of the holidays. Advertisement

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card," the caption reads on Instagram.

The picture shows William and Middleton posing with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Kensington Palace said the portrait was taken during a private family trip to Jordan earlier this year.

On Wednesday, William and Middleton hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey that recognized and celebrated the work of individuals and organizations who have supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, Together at Christmas, was filmed and will air Dec. 24 on ITV.

Across the country, these organisations and unsung heroes have pulled together and through acts of kindness helped others in the face of extraordinary challenges. Tune in to @ITV at 7:30pm on Christmas Eve to see this special event #TogetherAtChristmas pic.twitter.com/AGXZ0ZMCem— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 8, 2021

William and Middleton married at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. William is the son of Prince Charles, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and the brother of Prince Harry, who is married to Meghan Markle.