Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 11:42 AM

'House of the Dragon,' 'Westworld' footage appears in HBO promo

By Annie Martin
1/5
'House of the Dragon,' 'Westworld' footage appears in HBO promo
Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the new series "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series House of the Dragon.

The network shared a 2022 preview Wednesday featuring footage from the Game of Thrones spinoff and other series, including Westworld, Barry, The Flight Attendant and Euphoria.

Advertisement

The House of the Dragon clips feature Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. HBO released a teaser trailer for the series in October.

Meanwhile, new footage confirms Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright will return in Westworld Season 4 and Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Barry, His Dark Materials, Raised by Wolves, Gossip Girl and A Black Lady Sketch Show will get new seasons.

In addition, the new series The Gilded Age, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon, Peacemaker, with John Cena, and the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Original Sin will debut.

Other new films and series include The Time Traveler's Wife, We Own This City, Julia, DMZ, Love & Death, The Staircase, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Advertisement

HBO has set premiere dates for some of the new content, including Euphoria Season 3, which will premiere Jan. 9, 2022, and The Gilded Age, which will debut Jan. 24.

Read More

'Harry Potter' stars reminisce in 'Return to Hogwarts' trailer Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV series "Dancing on Ice."
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Movies // 49 minutes ago
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a new Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will open in theaters in May 2022.
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Dune" and "Two Weeks Notice" actress Alicia Witt has confirmed her parents Robert and Diane were found dead in their Massachusetts home.
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere Dec. 29 on Disney+.
The Weeknd marks 'Echoes of Silence' anniversary with new music video
Music // 2 hours ago
The Weeknd marks 'Echoes of Silence' anniversary with new music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a video for "Echoes of Silence" on the 10th anniversary of his mixtape of the same name.
YouTube star Nash Grier expecting second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
YouTube star Nash Grier expecting second child
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- YouTube and former Vine star Nash Grier is expecting his second child with his fiancée, Taylor Giavasis.
Lorde escapes to nature in 'Leader of a New Regime' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Lorde escapes to nature in 'Leader of a New Regime' music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lorde released a video for "Leader of a New Regime," a song from her album "Solar Power."
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
TV // 3 hours ago
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tapings of episodes of "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Nick Cannon" have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg mourns loss of stillborn son
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg mourns loss of stillborn son
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Siesta Key" couple Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto shared their grief over their stillborn son.
'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim split up
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim split up
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim broke up five months after going public with their relationship.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement