News Alert
Listen live: U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark abortion challenge to Roe vs. Wade
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 9:15 AM

Harry Hamlin says daughter Amelia is 'doing great' after Scott Disick split

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harry Hamlin says daughter Amelia is 'doing great' after Scott Disick split
Harry Hamlin (L), pictured with Delilah Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin, from left to right, weighed in on Amelia's split from Scott Disick on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Harry Hamlin says his daughter Amelia Hamlin is "doing great" in the wake of her split from Scott Disick.

The 70-year-old actor weighed in on Amelia and Disick's split during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, reportedly split in September after 11 months of dating. On WWHL, Hamlin was asked what he thought caused the breakup and if he was secretly happy about the split.

"Look, Amelia's doing great. She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo," Hamlin said.

"I have no idea -- I didn't pull the curtain -- I have no idea what exactly happened there, I'm just glad that she is solo," he added.

E! News said in September that Amelia broke up with Disick.

"Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long term relationship," a source said.

"Amelia's done with Scott for now," another insider added. "She wants to be strong and to move on."

Advertisement

Disick previously dated reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and model Sofia Richie, 23. He has three children, daughter Penelope, 9, and sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with Kardashian.

Hamlin is married to actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and has two daughters, Amelia and Delilah, 23, with his wife.

Read More

Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt feud in 'The Housewives of the North Pole' trailer 'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2 Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022
TV // 35 minutes ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 to premiere in early 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Peaky Blinders," a crime drama starring Cillian Murphy, will return for a sixth and final season in 2022.
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Music // 55 minutes ago
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Keith Urban announced North American dates for his "The Speed of Now" world tour featuring Ingrid Andress.
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie, "Renfield."
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Movies // 2 hours ago
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has signed a deal to make more films for Netflix.
Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards
TV // 3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has been chosen to receive the Fashion Icon honor at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
TV // 3 hours ago
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Clayton Echard, a former "Bachelorette" suitor and medical salesman from Missouri, has signed on to star in the next edition of the ABC reality show, "The Bachelor."
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Actor/singer Bette Midler turns 76 and actor Sarah Silverman turns 51, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 1.
'Lost in Space' star Mina Sundwall says isolation expedited kids' maturity
TV // 7 hours ago
'Lost in Space' star Mina Sundwall says isolation expedited kids' maturity
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Mina Sundwall says the kids are alright, but growing up fast, when Season 3 of the family sci-fi adventure series, "Lost in Space," premieres Wednesday on Netflix.
Michael Urie: 'Single All the Way' is 'a regular old rom-com'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Michael Urie: 'Single All the Way' is 'a regular old rom-com'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Michael Urie discusses his Netflix movie "Single All the Way," out Thursday, in which he plays a gay man falling for his platonic friend over the holidays.
What's coming to Redbox in December
Movies // 18 hours ago
What's coming to Redbox in December
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Big films like "Dear Evan Hansen," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "The Many Saints of Newark" and "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" are coming soon to Redbox.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement