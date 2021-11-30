Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 9:49 AM

Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies performed their new song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Pistol Annies took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The country music group, composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, performed their new song "Hell of a Holiday" on Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Advertisement

Lambert, Monroe and Presley performed on stage while accompanied by live musicians. The lighting and the building's stained glass windows mirrored the group's new album cover.

"Hell of a Holiday" is the title track from Pistol Annie's album of the same name, released in October.

"It's gonna be a hell of a holiday / And it's only just begun / The whole world is decorating / And it's only November one / They're carving the pumpkins / They're hanging the lights / They're stuffing the turkey / They're pouring the wine / Already singing Auld Lang Syne / It's a hell of a holiday," the group sings.

Hell of a Holiday also features the tracks "Snow Globe," "Harlan County Coal," "Come on Christmas Time," "If We Make It Through December," "Make You Blue," "Leanin' on Jesus," "The Only Thing I Wanted," "Believing," "Happy Birthday," "Sleigh Ride," "Joy" and "Auld Lang Syne."

Advertisement

Pistol Annies made their debut as a group in 2011.

Moments from Miranda Lambert's career

Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
TV // 29 minutes ago
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin discussed being cancer-free and her role on HBO Max's "Search Party" Season 5 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
TV // 47 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman will play "Facts of Life" characters in "Live in Front of a Studio Audience."
'The Lost Daughter' wins big at Gotham Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'The Lost Daughter' wins big at Gotham Awards
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" was the big winner at the 2021 Gotham Awards, which honors excellence in independent filmmaking.
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens tricks Seth Rollins, The Miz and Maryse return
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens tricks Seth Rollins, The Miz and Maryse return
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens was able to earn a spot in Seth Rollins' championship match and The Miz returned alongside his wife Maryse on WWE "Raw."
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
TV // 7 hours ago
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Baking It" hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg discuss the challenges of eating every confection made by contestants on the Christmas baking show, out Thursday on Peacock.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Ridley Scott, Kaley Cuoco
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Ridley Scott, Kaley Cuoco
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Ridley Scott turns 84 and actor Kaley Cuoco turns 35, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 30.
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
TV // 16 hours ago
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Syfy and USA Networks have renewed "Chucky" for a second season ahead of the season finale on Tuesday. The series follows seven movies in the "Child's Play" killer doll series.
FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- FKA twigs uses a sword in her new music video for "Measure of a Man" featuring Central Cee.
Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a music video for its holiday special single "Christmas EveL."
Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh will reunite for "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a new film coming to HBO Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement