Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'

Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies performed their new song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Pistol Annies took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The country music group, composed of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, performed their new song "Hell of a Holiday" on Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

Lambert, Monroe and Presley performed on stage while accompanied by live musicians. The lighting and the building's stained glass windows mirrored the group's new album cover.

"Hell of a Holiday" is the title track from Pistol Annie's album of the same name, released in October.

"It's gonna be a hell of a holiday / And it's only just begun / The whole world is decorating / And it's only November one / They're carving the pumpkins / They're hanging the lights / They're stuffing the turkey / They're pouring the wine / Already singing Auld Lang Syne / It's a hell of a holiday," the group sings.

Hell of a Holiday also features the tracks "Snow Globe," "Harlan County Coal," "Come on Christmas Time," "If We Make It Through December," "Make You Blue," "Leanin' on Jesus," "The Only Thing I Wanted," "Believing," "Happy Birthday," "Sleigh Ride," "Joy" and "Auld Lang Syne."

Pistol Annies made their debut as a group in 2011.

