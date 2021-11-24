Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 24, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland
Colin Hanks attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. The actor turns 44 on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859

-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 83)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 80)

-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 78)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 31)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'A Boy Called Christmas' discovers elves in Netflix trailer

Latest Headlines

'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Diamantopoulos discusses his latest roles in the Netflix series "True Story" and movie "Red Notice," two changes of pace from his job as Mickey Mouse's voice.
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: 'Hawkeye,' Macy's parade
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: 'Hawkeye,' Macy's parade
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Hawkeye," the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "The Beatles: Get Back," "A Castle for Christmas" and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's "One Last Time" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog," "Lost Daughter" and new seasons of "The Witcher," "Cobrai Kai" and "Emily in Paris" are headed to Netflix.
'Painted with Raven' promises 'just as much drama' as 'Drag Race'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Painted with Raven' promises 'just as much drama' as 'Drag Race'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Raven, the "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 2 runner-up and RuPaul's makeup artist, is sashaying into her own series, "Painted with Raven," and the drag performer promised the show will have "just as much drama."
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Bird Box" ranks as most watched film on Netflix November 15-21.
Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award
Music // 13 hours ago
Moon congratulates BTS on winning biggest AMA award
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a congratulatory message on his Twitter account to K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS), who won the biggest prize and two other awards at the American Music Awards Tuesday.
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
TV // 13 hours ago
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" Season 2 starring Zendaya is coming to HBO on Jan. 9.
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
TV // 15 hours ago
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the final season of "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" on Tuesday. The sixth and final season premieres Dec. 17.
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
TV // 14 hours ago
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Dollface" starring Kat Dennings is returning to Hulu for Season 2 on Feb. 11.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
TV // 14 hours ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the premiere date for their series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." The series premieres Feb. 27 with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman and more starring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement