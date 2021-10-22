Trending
Oct. 22, 2021 / 1:02 PM

Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Girls' actor, dies at 66

By Annie Martin
Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Girls' actor, dies at 66
Peter Scolari, an actor who played Henry on "Bosom Buddies" and Michael on "Newhart," died after a battle with cancer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Bosom Buddies actor Peter Scolari has died.

Scolari died Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer, Deadline reported. He was 66.

Scolari's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment, confirmed the actor's death to Variety.

Scolari came to fame as Henry Desmond on Bosom Buddies, which aired for two seasons on ABC from 1980 to 1982. The series co-starred Tom Hanks as Kip Wilson.

Scolari went on to star as Michael Harris on the CBS series Newhart. He was nominated three times for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the role.

In more recent years, Scolari played Tad Horvath, the father of Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) on the HBO series Girls. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance on the show.

The actor also appeared on Broadway in Wicked, Hairspray and Lucky Guy.

Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

Notable deaths of 2021

Peter Scolari arrives on the red carpet at the 44th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton in New York City on November 21, 2016. The actor died after a two-year battle with cancer on October 22, 2021. He was 66. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

