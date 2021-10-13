Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 13, 2021 / 9:38 AM

Netflix to launch Book Club with Uzo Aduba, series 'But Have You Read the Book?'

By
Uzo Aduba will host Netflix's new Book Club initiative and social series But Have You Read the Book? File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Uzo Aduba will host Netflix's new Book Club initiative and social series "But Have You Read the Book?" File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is set to launch a Book Club initiative with Uzo Aduba along with social series But Have You Read the Book?

Netflix Book Club will select a new book every month for fans to read that is being adapted by Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fans can then watch the Netflix adaptation of the book and join Aduba in But Have You Read the Book?

The former Orange is the New Black star will be the inaugural host and will hold discussions about the book and the adaptation process with authors, cast members and creators over coffee at Starbucks in the series.

But Have You Read the Book? will premiere on Nov. 16 on the Still Watching Netflix channel on YouTube and Netflix's Facebook page.

The first selection for Netflix Book Club is Nella Larsen's novel Passing.

Netflix is releasing a film adaptation of the book written and directed by Rebecca Hall on Nov. 10. Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star.

"I can't tell you how many times I've asked friends, 'But have you read the book?' So I'm excited to host Netflix Book Club and bring together loyal book fans, TV and movie obsessives and the creators behind their favorite stories. I can't wait to dive deep into the creative process and what it takes to bring a book to life," Aduba said in a statement.

Advertisement

Read More

Beyond 'Squid Game': Foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to star in 'Clyde's' on Broadway What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Isla Fisher celebrates 'joy and friendship' with Sacha Baron Cohen on his birthday
Entertainment News // 18 minutes ago
Isla Fisher celebrates 'joy and friendship' with Sacha Baron Cohen on his birthday
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Isla Fisher posted a tribute to her husband, "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen, on his 50th birthday.
'The Beatles: Get Back' gives intimate look at iconic band in new trailer
Music // 1 hour ago
'The Beatles: Get Back' gives intimate look at iconic band in new trailer
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Beatles write and record new songs under a tight deadline in the new trailer for upcoming Disney+ documentary series, "The Beatles: Get Back."
Jamie Lee Curtis honors late mom with 'Psycho' look at premiere
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jamie Lee Curtis honors late mom with 'Psycho' look at premiere
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis channeled her mom Janet Leigh's "Psycho" character, Marion Crane, for the premiere of "Halloween Kills."
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
TV // 1 hour ago
'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" star Michael Jessen apologized after announcing his split from Juliana Custodio on their wedding anniversary.
Larry David talks 'strong' friendship with Richard Lewis on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Larry David talks 'strong' friendship with Richard Lewis on 'Kimmel'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Larry David discussed his friendship with fellow comedian Richard Lewis while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
WWE NXT: Carmelo Hayes becomes new North American Champion
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE NXT: Carmelo Hayes becomes new North American Champion
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Carmelo Hayes became the new NXT North American Champion following a shocking turn of events in the main event of "WWE NXT."
Beyond 'Squid Game': Foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Beyond 'Squid Game': Foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- With "Squid Game" topping the Netflix charts in 83 countries, there has never been a better time to check out foreign-language Netflix shows including "Money Heist," "Sweet Home" and "Alice in Borderland."
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Paul Simon, Sacha Baron Cohen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Paul Simon, Sacha Baron Cohen
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Paul Simon turns 80 and actor Sacha Baron Cohen turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 13.
From deep in rural India, an outsider's story resonates in 'Pedro'
Movies // 8 hours ago
From deep in rural India, an outsider's story resonates in 'Pedro'
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Premiering at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, Natesh Hegde's "Pedro" is picking up buzz with its tale of a social outcast set in a remote forest village of rural India, a location rarely seen on screen.
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
TV // 13 hours ago
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green and former "Bachelor" Matt James, along with their professional partners, were eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/