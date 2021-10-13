Beyond 'Squid Game': Foreign-language shows to binge on Netflix

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Squid Game has taken over the streaming airwaves as Netflix's most streamed show in every market where it is available, but the South Korean thriller is not the streaming giant's only foreign language offering.

The series, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, hit No. 1 in late September in 83 countries, and viewers who quickly binged all nine episodes might be left with the problem of what to watch next.

To help fill that void, here are 10 of Netflix's most popular foreign language TV dramas.

Money Heist

Spanish crime drama Money Heist follows Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), a member of a team of robbers committing high-stakes heists under the instruction of a mysterious leader known only as the Professor (Alvaro Morte). The series has been praised for its complex plotting and rich interpersonal drama.

Lupin

French mystery thriller Lupin features Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a man who is inspired by novelist Maurice Leblanc's famed master thief character Arsene Lupin as he sets about a plot of revenge against the wealthy family who framed his father for a crime he did not commit.

The Chestnut Man

Danish thriller The Chestnut Man follows detectives Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Folsgaard) as they pursue a serial killer who leaves behind a tiny figurine made from chestnuts in the place of a victim's missing limb.

Alice in Borderland

Japanese science-fiction thriller Alice in Borderland features video game-obsessed Ryohei (Kento Yamazaki) and mountain climber Yuzuha (Tao Tsuchiya) in an abandoned Tokyo, where they are forced to play a series of dangerous games. The series is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso.

Ganglands

French thriller Ganglands stars Bakary Diombera as Modi, a skilled thief tasked with saving his niece, Shainez (Sofia Lesaffre), from a powerful crime lord with the help of small-time crook Liana (Tracy Gotoas), who is Shainez's lover and partner in crime.

Sweet Home

South Korean horror series Sweet Home follows the residents of an apartment building attempting to survive the apocalypse as monsters arrive on earth to wipe out humanity. The series is based on the Naver Webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

Dark

German science fiction thriller Dark follows the residents of the fictional town of Winden as they investigate the disappearance of a child and unravel a conspiracy involving time travel and multiple generations of four families. The series concluded with its third season in 2020.

Who Killed Sara?

Mexican mystery thriller Who Killed Sara? stars Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman, a man attempting to solve the titular mystery. Guzman, Sara's brother, was wrongfully convicted of her death and spent 18 years in prison, after which he attempts to find the real killer and take revenge on those who framed him.

3%

Brazilian dystopian thriller 3% takes place in a future where 20-year-old residents of the impoverished "inland" compete for the chance to relocate to the distant paradise of "Offshore." Only 3% of candidates successfully complete "The Process," and many don't survive the attempt.

Girl From Nowhere

Thai mystery thriller Girl From Nowhere is an anthology-style series where each episode finds enigmatic teenager Nanno (Chicha Amatayakul) attending a new high school, where she uncovers and exposes the secrets and lies of the students and faculty.