Aug. 11, 2021 / 9:20 AM

Christina Ricci pregnant with second child

By
Christina Ricci is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Mark Hampton, following her divorce. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Christina Ricci is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Mark Hampton, following her divorce. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci is going to be a mom of two.

The 41-year-old actress is expecting her second child, her first with her boyfriend, Mark Hampton.

Ricci already has a 7-year-old son, Freddie, with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.

The Addams Family actress shared news of her pregnancy Tuesday on Instagram alongside a sonogram.

"Life keeps getting better @markhamptonhair," she captioned the post.

Singer Lana Del Rey and actresses Ruby Rose and Melanie Lynskey showed their support for Ricci in the comments.

"Awwww first look at this beautiful little face so happy for you guys," Lynskey wrote.

Ricci called Hampton her "favorite person" while wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram in July.

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good. I love you this next year is going to be the best one yet," she wrote.

Ricci's pregnancy follows her divorce from Heerdegen. Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020 and later alleged Heerdegen was physically and emotionally abusive.

Ricci is known for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film The Addams Family and Katrina Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow. She will star in the upcoming Showtime series Yellowjackets.

'Wednesday': Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis: 'It's been a tough road' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

