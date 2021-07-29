Trending
July 29, 2021

Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'

Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after he was hospitalized for collapsing on the set of his series Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk's son Nate gave a health update on Twitter, while representatives for the actor also confirmed that he was in stable condition.

"He's going to be okay," Nate said. The tweet earned over 378,000 likes.

The representatives stated that Odenkirk was dealing with a heart related incident when he collapsed.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for their outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the reps said in a statement.

Odenkirk collapsed at the show's New Mexico set on Tuesday. He was surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

Better Call Saul is a spinoff series of AMC's Breaking Bad. Odenkirk portrays the titular Saul and was filming the show's sixth and final season. The final season is expected to arrive in early 2022.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Better Call Saul Season 6 is a little over halfway done. It is unknown how long production will be halted.

