Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2021 / 7:56 AM

Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital

By
Bob Odenkirk collapsed while filming the final season of Better Call Saul. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bob Odenkirk collapsed while filming the final season of "Better Call Saul." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul.

Production sources confirmed the incident to TMZ, stating that when Odenkirk collapsed at the show's New Mexico set on Tuesday, he was surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

Advertisement

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the story. Odenkirk, 58, is still in the hospital and the cause of the collapse has not been announced.

Better Call Saul is a spinoff series of AMC's Breaking Bad. Odenkirk portrays the titular Saul and was filming the show's sixth and final season. The final season is expected to arrive in early 2022.

Odenkirk has received four Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work on Better Call Saul.

"I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this," David Cross, who starred with Odenkirk on HBO's Mr. Show said on Twitter Wednesday.



Advertisement

"Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother," Odenkirk's Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean said on Twitter.

Read More

Bob Odenkirk on being an action star: 'If I could train, I could play that part' 'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller shares autism diagnosis What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
July 28 (UPI) -- Joey Jordison, the former drummer of Slipknot, who was a founding member of the heavy metal band, has died at the age of 46.
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
July 28 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was officially given a title match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross on WWE "NXT."
Famous birthdays for July 28: John David Washington, Elizabeth Berkley
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 28: John David Washington, Elizabeth Berkley
July 28 (UPI) -- Actor John David Washington turns 37 and actor Elizabeth Berkley turns 49, among the famous birthdays for July 28.
'Stillwater' star Abigail Breslin: 'We never know how we're going to react'
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Stillwater' star Abigail Breslin: 'We never know how we're going to react'
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin, who plays an American student imprisoned in Marseilles, France, in "Stillwater," says the film explores how people react to crisis.
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
TV // 18 hours ago
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
July 27 (UPI) -- "Little Women: Atlanta" will return in August, along with the "Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered" after-show hosted by Loni Love.
'The Power of the Dog' to screen as New York Film Festival centerpiece selection
Movies // 19 hours ago
'The Power of the Dog' to screen as New York Film Festival centerpiece selection
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Power of the Dog," a new film directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, will be shown at the New York Film Festival.
Winston Duke to voice Batman in Spotify podcast 'Unburied'
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Winston Duke to voice Batman in Spotify podcast 'Unburied'
July 27 (UPI) -- Winston Duke will be voicing Bruce Wayne/Batman in Spotify's upcoming scripted podcast, "Batman Unburied."
'American Horror Story: Double Feature' trailer pits alien against vampire
TV // 19 hours ago
'American Horror Story: Double Feature' trailer pits alien against vampire
July 27 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for Season 10 of "American Horror Story" on Tuesday. "American Horror Story: Double Feature" teased aliens and vampires in the preview.
'My Life is Murder': Lucy Lawless investigates in Season 2 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'My Life is Murder': Lucy Lawless investigates in Season 2 trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- "My Life is Murder," a crime drama-comedy series starring Lucy Lawless, will return for a second season on Acorn TV in August.
Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Ghosts bust Rebecca Hall in 'The Night House' trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures released a new trailer for "The Night House" on Tuesday. The horror film starring Rebecca Hall opens Aug. 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC
LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Andrea Bocelli join 'Homecoming' concert in NYC
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': A family finds Ghostbuster tech in new trailer
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/