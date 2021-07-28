Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital

July 28 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul.

Production sources confirmed the incident to TMZ, stating that when Odenkirk collapsed at the show's New Mexico set on Tuesday, he was surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

Advertisement

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the story. Odenkirk, 58, is still in the hospital and the cause of the collapse has not been announced.

Better Call Saul is a spinoff series of AMC's Breaking Bad. Odenkirk portrays the titular Saul and was filming the show's sixth and final season. The final season is expected to arrive in early 2022.

Odenkirk has received four Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work on Better Call Saul.

"I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this," David Cross, who starred with Odenkirk on HBO's Mr. Show said on Twitter Wednesday.

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.— david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021



Advertisement

"Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother," Odenkirk's Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean said on Twitter.