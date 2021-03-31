March 31 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk discussed his transformation into an action star for his latest film Nobody while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The actor, on Tuesday, mentioned how his show Better Call Saul is watched around the world and how that inspired him to make an action film that could also be enjoyed globally.

"If I could train, I could play that part. I thought I had it in me," Odenkirk said about training to make the film and become an action star. Odenkirk said he trained for over two years.

Odenkirk arrived onto the talk show pretending to look injured and needing a crutch. The 58-year-old said it was injuries from Nobody.

Nobody hails from director Ilya Naishuller and writer Derek Kolstad. Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA and Michael Ironside star.

"Chris Lloyd has never been in an action movie. He's been in so many classic films and he's such a sweet guy and I wasn't sure how he'd feel but he was absolutely giddy about pretending to shoot off shotguns," Odenkirk said before stating that Lloyd only wanted to use real shotguns in the film.

Nobody was the No. 1 movie at the North American box office with $6.7 million.

Odenkirk also discussed Better Call Saul and how filming has started on the show's sixth and final season.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I like being surprised. I kind of enjoy it just like an audience member," Odenkirk said about not knowing what will happen on the final season.

"I'm a producer on the show, I don't know what's happening," he continued.