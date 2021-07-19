Trending
July 19, 2021 / 9:40 AM

Bobby Bones marries Caitlin Parker at intimate wedding

By
Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their Nashville home. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their Nashville home. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Bobby Bones is a married man.

The 41-year-old radio and television personality married Caitlin Parker, 29, at an intimate wedding Saturday at their Nashville home.

Bones confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram.

"Greatest night of my life," he wrote. "Love you @caitcparker."

On Instagram Stories, Bones said he and Parker purposely kept their wedding plans private.

"so great to finally share our wedding w you guys. for safety reasons, we kept it under wraps as to when/where," Bones wrote.

"It was at our house. And people have found and done some shady stuff recently to us. And we didn't want our guests some of who are well known to feel like they were unsafe. So we just kept it quiet til it was over. Bc you know folks will run through a wall for a Dan+Shay show," he said.

People said Dan + Shay performed Bones and Parker's first dance song -- the Jesse and the Rippers version of the Beach Boys' song "Forever." Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Chuck Wicks, Charlamagne the God and Andy Roddick were among the other guests in attendance.

Bones said his home seemed like the perfect place to hold the wedding.

"We love home. We picked this place out together -- that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, 'What if we got married here?'" he said.

Bones and Parker met through mutual friends and had been dating a few months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Parker, who was living in California at the time, traveled to Tennessee to be with Bones and ended up staying.

"I knew immediately that it was extremely different, even from the start," Bones said of their relationship. "Early on, it was like, 'I really needed to treat this delicately and invest my time and my capabilities because this is going to be for a long time.'"



Bones and Parker got engaged in October.

Bones hosts the country music radio show The Bobby Bones Show and serves as a mentor on the ABC singing competition American Idol.

