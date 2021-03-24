March 24 (UPI) -- Laurence Fishburne, The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood and more were big winners during the second night of the NAACP Image Awards.

The annual ceremony honors people of color across television, music, literature and film.

Fishburne won Outstanding Performance in a Short Form for #FreeRayshawn. The show also won Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama.

Prince-Bythewood won Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture for The Old Guard.

Anya Adams won Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for Black-ish episode "Hair Day" and Hanelle Culpepper won Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for Star Trek: Picard episode "Remembrance."

Congratulations to Anya Adams (@gogoanya) on her @naacpimageaward win for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series on #blackish's episode, "Hair Day"! pic.twitter.com/TUIptAxjdx— black-ish (@blackishabc) March 24, 2021

Radha Blank won Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture for The Forty-Year Old Version. Michaela Coel won Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for I May Destry You episode "Ego Death" and Attica Locke won Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for Little Fires Everywhere episode "The Spider Web."

A full list of winners can be found on the official NAACP Image Awards Twitter account.

The NAACP Image Awards will conclude on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT with a live broadcast across BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and Logo. The NAACP will continue to announce winners in the non-televised categories leading up to Saturday.