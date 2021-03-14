March 14 (UPI) -- K-pop icons BTS won the Kids Choice Awards for Favorite Music Group, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Song, "Dynamite," in a Nickelodeon ceremony Saturday night.

Millie Bobby Brown -- from Stranger Things and Enola Holmes -- was voted Favorite Female TV Star and Favorite Movie Actress.

Alexa & Katie was named Favorite Kids TV Show, while Stranger Things was declared Favorite Family TV Show and America's Got Talent was deemed Favorite Reality Show.

SpongeBob Squarepants won for Favorite Animated Series and Jace Norman from Henry Danger earned the Best Male TV Star honor.

Wonder Woman 1984 won the accolade for Favorite Movie, Soul was presented with the award for Favorite Animated Movie, Avengers alum Robert Downey Jr. scored the Favorite Movie Actor prize and Anna Kendrick won for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie for Trolls World Tour.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber earned the titles for Favorite Female and Male Artist respectively and their song, "Stuck with U," was voted Favorite Music Collaboration.

Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the ceremony.