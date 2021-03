"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on March 2019. "Ted Lasso" won big at the 2021 WGA Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Promising Young Woman" star Carey Mulligan arrives on the red carpet at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 2018. "Promising Young Woman" won Original Screenplay at the 2021 WGA Awards. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Promising Young Woman, Ted Lasso and more won big at the 2021 Writers Guild of America Awards.

Promising Young Woman, written by the film's director Emerald Fennell, won Original Screenplay.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won Adapted Screenplay and The Dissident won Documentary Screenplay to close out the films awards.

Ted Lasso won both Comedy Series and New Series. The Apple TV+ comedy is written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, star Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh and Bill Wrubel.

The Crown won Drama Series and The Queen's Gambit won Adapted Long Form.

Other winners included The Great winning Episodic Comedy, Desus & Mero winning Comedy/Variety Talk Series, and Weakest Link winning Quiz and Audience Participation.

A full list of winners can be found on the official Writers Guild of America website. Kal Penn hosted the virtual ceremony on Sunday.