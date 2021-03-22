March 22 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa will perform at Elton John's first-ever virtual Oscars party in April.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation said Monday that Lipa, 25, and John, 73, will both perform at the Academy Awards pre-party April 25.

The annual bash raises funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which supports HIV prevention and people living with HIV.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris will host this year's event alongside John and his husband, David Furnish, the foundation's CEO.

"This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people's homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David, myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names," John said in a statement.

"Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love, and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar Pre-Party," he added.

Lipa said sharing the stage with John "will be a dream come true."

"It's such an honor to be a part of one of the most iconic Oscar Parties and I'm really proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help tackle the stigma that exists around HIV as we need to build a kinder and more accepting world together," she said.

Tickets are on sale now for the virtual party, which begins April 25 at 7 p.m. EST.

Lipa released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in March 2020. The album features such singles as "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Levitating."

Lipa said on CBS This Morning this month that she's in a "much happier place" since releasing her breakup anthem "New Rules" in 2017.