Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor played a game of Google Translate Songs during her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 26-year-old singer performed her song "All About That Bass" with lyrics changed through Google translate during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Host Jimmy Fallon translated "All About That Bass" into Slovak and then back into English, resulting in a completely different title and lyrics. After the translations, the song was titled "I Am Full of Fish."

"Dark treasure is being kept for tiny children / My presence is not with a greasy wooden puppet / But if you select it then exit and drive your face / You're aware that I am full of fish, full of fish, with screaming," Trainor sang using the translated lyrics.

Trainor and Fallon also performed a duet of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," which was titled "I'll Take a Look at the Christmas Pie" after the translations.

"I'll take a look at the Christmas pie / Compete in my store / But I think that it sounds good / That you will have a great view / Of my preserve," Trainor sang.

In addition, Trainor, who is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, gave a health update after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

"It's, like, a genetics thing," the star said. "So my mom had it and she didn't even give me a full warning. It's basically, I just watch what I eat now, I write everything down, I check my blood."

"And we're good now," she added. "I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me, and I'm winning. So it's nice to know we're both healthy."

Trainor ended by performing her song "Holidays" featuring Earth, Wind & Fire. The song appears on Trainor's debut holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, released in October.