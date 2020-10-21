Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor says she's expecting a baby boy.

The 26-year-old singer gave an update on her pregnancy during Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Trainor announced the sex of her unborn child with the help of her husband, Daryl Sabara, and her brother, Ryan Trainor.

"It's a boy!" Sabara and Ryan Trainor said via video call.

Trainor originally thought she was expecting a girl.

"I did all those, like, look online of like how fast the heartbeat [is], where do your hips go. I was like, 'Oh, it must be this. I was wrong,'" she said.

Trainor said she is "just over halfway" through her pregnancy and hasn't bought any baby items yet.

"People want to buy me stuff, and I'm like, well, do I want to have two cribs? What do I do?" she said.

Trainor and Sabara, an actor known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movies, married in December 2018. The couple announced this month that they are expecting their first child in early 2021.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!" Trainor tweeted.

Trainor released her third studio album, Treat Myself, in January. She will release her first holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, on Oct. 30.

Trainor shared a TikTok video Monday of Sabara twerking in front of their Christmas tree at home.