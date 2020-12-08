Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ben Schwartz and Ayo Edebiri will lead the cast of a new Netflix interactive special.

Schwartz and Edebiri will voice characters in We Lost Our Human, an animated special from Pinky Malinky creators Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt.

Advertisement

Schwartz and Edebiri will play Pud, a self-involved cat, and Ham, a loving, hyperactive dog, respectively. The pair will be joined by Adrienne C. Moore, Lauren Tom, Jon Glaser, Henry Rollins, Lucas Grabeel and Matty Cardarople.

In We Lost Our Human, audiences will choose to experience the story from the perspective of Pud or Ham, who wake one morning to find that their owner and all humans have disappeared from Earth. The two pets venture out into the world, where they discover strange mysteries, meet bizarre creatures and perhaps -- with the audience's help -- save the universe along the way.

Asbjoern and Garbutt co-wrote the screenplay with Laura Sreebny and Nick Arciaga and will serve as executive producers and directors.

"We Lost Our Human combines the very best of animation, comedy and interactivity, expanding the possibilities of how stories are told today. We can't wait for audiences of all ages to take this hilarious journey with Pud and Ham, because their fate rests in the audiences hands -- literally," Netflix director of original animation Curtis Lelash said.

Edebiri celebrated her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"So excited to share this!! @RikkeAsbjoern and @thatdamngarbutt made an insanely fun choose your own adventure show for @netflix where @rejectedjokes is a cat and I am a dog. Also Henry Rollins is in it?? Still not over that!" she wrote.

Netflix previously released the interactive specials Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Schwartz is known for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation and F. Tony Scarapiducci on Space Force. Edebiri replaced Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy Foreman-Greenwald in Big Mouth Season 4.