Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Billy Porter will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in hosting the 2020 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special.

ABC said in a press release Tuesday that Porter, Seacrest and Hale will host the TV special Dec. 31 at Times Square in New York, with Ciara to host the Los Angeles celebration.

Advertisement

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest said. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

The 2020 special will begin airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The show will feature performances, footage from New Year's celebrations from around the globe, and a countdown to midnight.

Singer and actress Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent during the broadcast. She will announce the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on Jan. 1.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is produced by Dick Clark Productions with Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn as executive producers.

Porter is an actor and singer known for playing Pray Tell on the FX series Pose. Hale is an actress who portrayed Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars.