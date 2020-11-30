Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Disney added a new opening credits sequence to Marvel's Black Panther on Disney+ to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.

The sequence was added to the streaming service on Sunday, which would have been Boseman's 44th birthday.

"Long live the King. #WakandaForever," Marvel Studios said on Twitter alongside the new opening credits, which pay homage to Boseman's time as Black Panther.

Boseman died in August at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The actor also portrayed Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Boseman additionally starred as Jackie Robinson in 42, as James Brown in Get On Up and as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.