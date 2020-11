Jon Stewart, the former host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks during a news conference in support of the Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act in Washington in 2019. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- New Jersey rockers Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, and comedian Jon Stewart, wear face masks on a new billboard intended to promote safety in their home state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wear a friggin' mask!" the sign says.

Springsteen shared a photo of it on social media Wednesday.

"Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin' mask. Let's all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best -- singing along and dancing together," Springsteen tweeted.