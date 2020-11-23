Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Bristowe won the mirror-ball trophy on Monday's Season 29 finale of Dancing with the Stars on ABC.

The Bachelorette alum beat out fellow finalists Justina Machado, Nev Schulman and Nelly for the honor.

Bristowe was paired with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev for the competition.

Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, A.J. McLean, Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe, Vernon Davis and Chrishell Stause previously got the boot this season.

Jeannie Mai quit earlier this month for medical reasons.

Tyra Banks was the show's host, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough were the judges this season.