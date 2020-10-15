Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Star Wars stars Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels have joined the voice cast of Disney+'s upcoming Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.

The trio will reprise their Star Wars roles in the animated feature with Tran as Rose Tico, Williams as Lando Calrissian and Daniels as C-3PO.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice stars Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Dee Bradley Baker (Clone Troopers) will also be featured.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special follows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca and the droids as they celebrate Life Day. Rey, while at a Jedi Temple with BB-8, is thrust into a cross-timeline adventure through signature Star Wars moments.

Rey will encounter the likes of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and more.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, which premieres on Nov. 17, is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the Lego Group and Lucasfilm. Ken Cunningham directs from a script by David Shayne who is also co-executive producing.

An infamous and critically panned Star Wars Holiday Special was released in 1978 that introduced the Life Day holiday. The special starred Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher.