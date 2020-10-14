Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell says her husband, actor Dax Shepard, is "doing really great" in the wake of his relapse.

The 40-year-old actress gave an update during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Shepard, 45, went public about his relapse in sobriety.

"He is actually doing really great," Bell said. "I mean look, you know, everybody's up against their own demons. Sometimes it's anxiety and depression, sometimes it's substance abuse."

"The thing that I love most about Dax is A, that he was able to tell me, and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan,'" she added. "Like, we have a plan ... but he was like, 'So we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'"

Bell said one of the attributes she loves most about Shepard is how he is "addicted to growth."

"He's addicted to evolving. And he was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did. So let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.'"

Bell voiced her support for Shepard and said they are going back to therapy.

"I will continue to stand by him, because he is very, very worth it," she said.

Shepard said on his podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, in September that he relapsed after 16 years of sobriety. The actor recounted how he started abusing prescription pills during his father's illness and after a series of injuries.

Shepard was still using on the 16th anniversary of his sobriety. He told Bell and his podcast host, Monica Padman, about his addiction in September but didn't fully come clean until a later AA meeting.

"It turned into the most incredible, like, 90 minutes I've ever experienced, where there was just so much love and so much understanding and kindness and unconditional love," Shepard said of the meeting.

Shepard and Bell married in October 2013. The couple have two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

On Ellen, Bell also played a game of Drawer Dash to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.