Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot says her new film Wonder Woman 1984 speaks to the "danger in greed."

The 35-year-old actress discussed the forthcoming Wonder Woman sequel in the November issue of Vanity Fair.

Gadot plays Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the DC Extended Universe and will reprise the role in Wonder Woman 1984. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the first Wonder Woman movie.

In the interview, Gadot said the sequel goes deeper than the first film, released in 2017.

"I think the first film was the birth of a hero, and this time around we wanted to go deeper in a way," the star said.

"It's more about the danger in greed, and I think that's very relevant to the era that we're living in nowadays," she added. "It feels like everyone is in a race for more, and when you get what you wanted there's a new bar -- and what's the price? And do we lose ourselves in this crazy marathon?"

Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. In September, the film's release was delayed from Oct. 2 to Dec. 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Vanity Fair cover story, Gadot also addressed backlash to her "Imagine" video. Gadot released a star-studded cover of the John Lennon song in March at the beginning of lockdown.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed," she said. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

In addition to Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot will play Cleopatra in a new film directed by Jenkins.