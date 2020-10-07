Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it's full slate of holiday programming Wednesday, which starts in late October.
It will kick off its Here for the Holidays slate on October 28 with the release of film Holidate.
Some of the stand out titles include Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey starring Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Forest Whitaker and Phylicia Rashad; The Princess Switch: Switched Again with Vanessa Hudgens; Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
Netflix will release Uberweihnachten in November and Home For Christmas Season 2 and How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding in December. These titles have no set release dates.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix over the holiday season
Oct. 28
Holidate
Nov. 1
A New York Christmas Wedding
Christmas Break-In
Elf Pets: A Fox Club's Christmas Tree
Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Nov. 5
Operation Christmas Drop
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily
Nov. 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
Hometown Holiday
Nov. 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Corey Carson Christmas
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Dec. 1
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Dec. 3
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
Dec. 4
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 3
Dec. 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Dec. 8
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Dec. 11
A Trash Truck Christmas