Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it's full slate of holiday programming Wednesday, which starts in late October.

It will kick off its Here for the Holidays slate on October 28 with the release of film Holidate.

Some of the stand out titles include Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey starring Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Forest Whitaker and Phylicia Rashad; The Princess Switch: Switched Again with Vanessa Hudgens; Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Netflix will release Uberweihnachten in November and Home For Christmas Season 2 and How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding in December. These titles have no set release dates.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix over the holiday season

Oct. 28

Holidate

Nov. 1

A New York Christmas Wedding

Christmas Break-In

Elf Pets: A Fox Club's Christmas Tree

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Nov. 5

Operation Christmas Drop

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily

Nov. 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

Hometown Holiday

Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Corey Carson Christmas

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Dec. 1

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Dec. 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

Dec. 4

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 3

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 8

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas