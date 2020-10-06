Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it has canceled GLOW after initially renewing the women's wrestling dramedy for a fourth season.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," the streaming service said in a statement.

"We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

Netflix announced in September that the show would be back for a fourth and final season.

The decision was made before the coronavirus pandemic upended the entertainment world, shutting down TV and film productions -- as well as live performances -- for months.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show," Flahive and Mensch said in their own joint statement.

"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of (expletive) things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

The show -- which was set in 1980s Los Angeles -- starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron.