Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Mac Davis, a legendary country singer and songwriter who also penned songs for Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 78.

Davis' family announced on his official Twitter account Monday that he was critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville. The singer's manager Jim Morey then confirmed his death on Facebook Wednesday.

"He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody," Morey said.

"He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. I will miss laughing about our many adventures on the road and his insightful sense of humor. When there was a tough decision to be made he often told me, 'You decide... I'm going to the golf course,'" Morey continued.

Davis started his career in 1969 and worked as a songwriter for Presley, writing the hit songs "In the Ghetto," "Memories" and "Don't Cry Daddy."

Davis released his first album in 1970 titled Song Painter. His breakthrough release Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me arrived in 1972. The singer and songwriter's hits include "Stop and Smell the Roses" and "One Hell of a Woman."

Davis won ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1974 and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2000 and the National Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006. He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.

The country star also hosted his own variety series titled The Mac Davis Show on NBC from 1974 to 1976 and starred in films North Dallas Forty, Cheaper to Keep Her, The Sting II, Jackpot, Beer For My Horses and Where The Fast Lane Ends.

"My heart is broken. Love and condolences to his family and friends. I'm so very sorry. Godspeed, old buddy," Nancy Sinatra said on Twitter.

"Very sad tonight! I just heard that legendary singer, songwriter and actor, Mac Davis has passed away after heart surgery. I grew up watching The Mac Davis Show and loving his talent. This is heartbreaking!" Travis Tritt tweeted.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former #CMAawards host Mac Davis. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the Country Music Association said on Twitter.

"This is such a drag. RIP to the incredible #MacDavis. Thank you for your incredible songs and your kindness to me. It was an honor to hear you tell me stories," Richard Marx said on Twitter.