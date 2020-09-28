Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against his cousin Jey Uso in the main event of WWE Clash of Champions.

The pay-per-view event on Sunday featured only championship matches. Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were unable to defend their titles as they were not medically cleared. Nikki Cross was set to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship but she also wasn't cleared.

Reigns, accompanied by his special counselor Paul Heyman, arrived to the ring shirtless as he ditched his normal wrestling attire for the first time. Jey Uso came down to the ring wearing a lei around his neck.

Reigns dominated the first half of the bout and taunted his cousin while doing so. The Tribal Chief stopped any momentum Jey Uso started to gain.

Jey Uso came close to winning after he connected with a Splash from the top rope but Reigns kicked out with authority at two. The champ, while he kicked out, had used his arm to attack Jey Uso below the belt. Reigns then proceeded to Spear Jey Uso but chose not to pin him.

Reigns wanted Jey Uso to call him The Tribal Chief but the high-flyer refused, resulting in a second Spear. Jey Uso's brother Jimmy Uso came down to the ring and said he was going to throw in the towel to end the match.

Jey Uso pleaded with his brother not to throw in the towel, but Reigns started to punch him repeatedly, so he threw in the towel, making Reigns the winner. Jimmy Uso called Reigns The Tribal Chief as Heyman placed Jey Uso's lei over his client.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance match. A winner is declared after an opponent is placed into an ambulance with both doors closed.

Orton at times appeared poised to win, however, multiple legends that The Viper has tormented over recent months returned to stop him including Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

Orton tried to kick McIntyre in the head until Big Show grabbed his foot and proceeded to slam him through a table. Christian stepped in once the battle reached the backstage area with the WWE veteran ambushing Orton from behind.

Micheals performed Sweet Chin Music on Orton and pushed him off the top of the ambulance. McIntyre won the match after surviving an RKO and striking Orton with a Claymore followed by a kick to the head. McIntyre closed both doors as Flair drove the ambulance away to end the match.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against Zelina Vega who fought hard against The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka won the match after she reversed Vega's pinning attempt into the Asuka Lock. Asuka tried to shake Vega's hand afterward, but Vega attacked her and left.

Bayley, who was left without an opponent, gave an open challenge for anyone to face her for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Asuka answered the challenge in a surprise move to try and become both Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Asuka was in control early as she tried to defeat Bayley quickly. Bayley was scrambling and desperate to get out of the match, used a steel chair to end the bout in a disqualification. The disqualification makes Bayley lose the match but allows to her keep the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sasha Banks then appeared and got revenge on Bayley for attacking her twice in recent weeks. The Boss used a steel chair and a kendo stick on Bayley before the champ got away.

Other moments from Clash of Champions included SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Lucha House Party; Sami Zayn defeating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a Ladder match to become the undisputed Intercontinental Champion; and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeating Andrade and Angel Garza.

Zayn won the match after he handcuffed Hardy's pierced earlobe to a ladder and handcuffed AJ Styles' wrist to another. Hardy had also delivered a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder during the match.