Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The masked group Retribution had their first WWE match on Raw as they took on The Hurt Business in the main event.

Retribution, who have been causing chaos by destroying WWE property and interrupting matches for weeks, kicked off Raw on Monday by revealing more of their faces.

The Raw announce team confirmed that the five core members of Retribution -- three men and two women -- have signed contracts with WWE. The Hurt Business arrived on the scene and confronted Retribution, who retreated until more members could show up.

Retribution, with the superior numbers, easily took down The Hurt Business, which consists of U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. A Six-Man Tag Team match was then set for the main event between Lashley, Benjamin and Alexander against Retribution's T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack.

Retribution still competed in their stylized masks and brought the fight to the Hurt Business. Lashley was still able to hold his own, however, and applied the Hurt Lock onto Slapjack to try and win the bout.

T-Bar attacked Lashley from the ring apron to break up the submission hold, ending the match in a disqualification. More masked members of Retribution then returned and swarmed the Hurt Business until WWE Champion Drew McIntyre arrived with members of the Raw locker room.

McIntyre and the others fought off Retribution until the champ was alone in the ring. Randy Orton took advantage of the chaos and took out McIntyre with a well-timed RKO from behind as Raw went off the air.

Orton is facing McIntyre for the WWE Championship in an ambulance match Sunday at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event. A winner is declared after an opponent is sent to the hospital.

Orton had also attacked McIntyre while the champ was in a match against Keith Lee. McIntyre and Lee previously had their bout interrupted by Retribution and picked up right where they left off Monday with a hard-hitting contest.

McIntyre pulled ahead in the match after he struck Lee down with a Claymore but Orton entered the ring and smashed a steel chair across McIntyre's back. The Viper then pressed the chair against McIntyre's previously fractured jaw before he kicked Lee in the head.

Orton walked up to an ambulance that was parked by the ringside area and promised that he will become WWE Champion for a 14th time.

Also on Raw, Seth Rollins continued his rivalry with the Mysterio family and tried to drive a wedge between Rey Mysterio and his daughter Aalyah Mysterio. Rollins brought out DNA test results showing that Rey Mysterio is not the father of Aalyah Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio mocked Rollins' attempts to mess with his family but angered his daughter after he referred to her as naive. Rollins also pointed out how Aalyah Mysterio had comforted his partner Murphy instead of her brother Dominik Mysterio following a match between the two.

Aalyah Mysterio ran backstage where she was later comforted by Murphy.

Other moments from Raw included Andrade and Angel Garza earning a Raw Tag Team Championship match against The Street Profits; Aleister Black attacking Kevin Owens during the KO Show; Zelina Vega defeating Mickie James to earn a Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka; Apollo Crews defeating Alexander; Dolph Ziggler defeating Arturo Ruas in Raw Underground; Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeating Natalya and Lana; Riddick Moss defeating Erik in Raw Underground; Asuka defeating Peyton Royce; and Braun Strowman defeating Dabba-Kato in Raw Underground.