Sept. 23 (UPI) -- WWE Hall of Famer Joe Laurinaitis, who competed as Road Warrior Animal inside the squared circle, has died at the age of 60.

WWE made the announcement on Wednesday. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Animal was a member of tag team The Road Warriors alongside his partner Hawk. The Road Warriors were one of the most successful tag teams in professional wrestling history, having captured Tag Team Championships in AWA, NWA, WCW and WWE.

The Road Warriors, known for wearing face paint and spikes, were formed in 1983 in Georgia Championship Wrestling alongside their manager, 'Precious' Paul Ellering.

Animal and Hawk were dominant throughout the 1980s and feuded with Hall of Famers The Four Horsemen, consisting of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Barry Windham. The Road Warriors famously teamed up with Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and Nikita Koloff to take on The Four Horsemen in the first-ever WarGames match in 1987.

The Road Warriors competed in WWE as The Legion of Doom and won the World Tag Team Championships in 1991 and 1997.

Hawk, real name Michael Hegstrand, died in 2003. Animal captured tag team titles for the final time in 2005 with Heidenreich in honor of Hawk.

The Road Warriors, along with Ellering, joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Animal's son James Laurinaitis played eight seasons in the NFL. Animal's brothers John and Marcus Laurinaitis were also professional wrestlers who competed as Johnny Ace and The Terminator, respectively.

"The Road Warriors were a team who personified excitement, physicality and the undeniable ability to energize the crowd. @StephanieMcMahon and I join the superstars, legends and our @WWE fans in offering our condolences to Joe Laurinaitis' family at this difficult time," WWE's Triple H said on Twitter.