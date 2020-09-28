Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen informed her fans on Instagram that she was being hospitalized due to excessive bleeding.

Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child, posted videos on Sunday from her hospital bed to her Instagram Stories.

The 34-year-old explained that she has been on bed rest for a few weeks due to bleeding.

"I'm about halfway through pregnancy and the blood and has been going on for like a month, maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period girls and definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine but mine was a lot," Teigen said to the camera.

"I guess in the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really really weak. I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did," she continued by referencing her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, that she shares with husband John Legend.

Teigen said she will continue to get as much rest as possible and also posted clips of Legend helping to take care of her inside the hospital.

Teigen and Legend, 41, recently announced that they are expecting a baby boy. Teigen first displayed her baby bump in Legend's music video for "Wild." The pair became married in 2013.