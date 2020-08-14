Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child together, the couple subtly announced in Legend's new music video for "Wild" featuring Gary Clark Jr.

Legend and Teigen enjoy a romantic getaway together at the beach in the clip released on Thursday.

Advertisement

The married couple are joined by their kids, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, before Teigen is shown holding onto a baby bump as Legend holds her from behind.

Entertainment Tonight also reported that Teigen and Legend are expecting their third child together, citing sources.

Teigen and Legend married in 2013.

"I wanna drive you/ Wild, wild, wild/ I wanna love you/ For miles and miles/ We can go slow/ We don't need to rush/ I'll take the wheel, make you feel every touch," Legend sings on the track.

"Wild" appears on Legend's seventh studio album titled Bigger Love.