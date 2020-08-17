Aug. 17 (UPI) -- John Legend says his wife Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy was a "quarantine surprise."

The 41-year-old singer said on Monday's episode of Today that he and Teigen, 34, are "very excited" to be expecting their third child.

"We're very excited. It was a surprise -- a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say," Legend said. "We're very excited, and we're grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people around the world."

Legend and Teigen announced Teigen's pregnancy in Legend's "Wild" music video, released last week. The video was directed by Nabil Elderkin, the same person who introduced the couple on the set of Legend's "Stereo" video.

"He thought I would get along with her very well and we might hit it off," Legend recalled. "We ended up dating not too long after that, and so it's all come full circle. Now he's here for another chapter in our lives with this video, 'Wild.'"

"Wild" appears on Legend's seventh studio album, Bigger Love, released in June.

Legend and Teigen married in September 2013 and have two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Teigen said Saturday on Twitter that she wasn't aware she was pregnant when she underwent breast reduction surgery in the spring.

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," the model and television personality said.

"A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before," she shared.

Legend and Teigen conceived Miles and Luna via in vitro fertilization. Teigen discussed her kids in the spring-summer issue of Glamour U.K. magazine, saying Luna is in a "girlie" phase.

"She likes wearing princess dresses and lipstick. If she wants to wear lipstick every now and then and that makes her happy, I say 'go for it!'" she said.