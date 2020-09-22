Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Full House cast reunited in a new music video supporting animal welfare.

Series creator Jeff Franklin shared a video Tuesday featuring Full House stars John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

In the video, the Full House cast performs the song "Gotta Love a Golden," a song about golden retrievers. The stars reunited via remote video due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Franklin and his golden retrievers also appear in the video.

"Our pets give us so much, but they don't all have loving homes. So please support your local pet adoption and rescue programs," he says.

Profits from the song will go to PetSmart Charities.

"#NationalDogWeek! Time for us to be a Dog's best friend," Franklin tweeted Tuesday. "Thanks to the #FullHouse cast for singing along for a great cause!"

Full House had an eight-season run on ABC from 1987 to 1995. The cast returned in the sequel series Fuller House, which ended in June after five seasons on Netflix.

Bure, Sweetin and Barber previously reunited in May when Bure and Barber picked up Golden Girls-themed face masks from Barber.