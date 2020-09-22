Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Over the Moon.

The streaming service shared a final trailer for the animated musical Tuesday featuring clips of the film's music.

Over the Moon features the voices of Cathy Ang, Robert G. Chiu, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn and Artt Butler. Netflix released a first trailer in June.

The new movie follows Fei Fei (Ang), a young girl mourning the death of her mother (Miles). Fei Fei embarks on a quest to to find a legendary Moon Goddess (Soo), but discovers the goddess is "nothing like Mama said she would be."

Over the Moon is inspired by the Chinese legend of Chang'e, the goddess of the Moon. The film is directed by Glen Keane, an animator who worked on Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and other films.

The new movie features a score by Steven Price and original songs from Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park.

"Blast off with OVER THE MOON, an extraordinary & ultraluminary new musical adventure directed by animation legend Glen Keane," Netflix tweeted Tuesday.

Over the Moon premieres Oct. 23.