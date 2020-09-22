Sept. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will perform during a special "BTS Week" event on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop group will perform five consecutive nights on The Tonight Show beginning Sept. 28, NBC said Tuesday on The Tonight Show official Twitter account.

"Who's ready for #BTSWEEK with @BTS_twt?!" the post reads.

BTS will also appear in comedy bits and give a virtual interview. The group will be the show's lead guest during the Sept. 30 episode.

"We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they're going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable," host Jimmy Fallon said in a statement.

"Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that," he added, referencing BTS' appearance on the show in February. "And what's better than one night with BTS... a full week!"

During its February appearance, BTS performed its song "On" in an empty Grand Central Terminal.

BTS performed its new song "Dynamite" during NPR's new Tiny Desk concert released this week. The group will release a new, choreography version of its music video for "Dynamite" in the video game Fortnite on Friday.

BTS is nominated for Top Duo/Group at the Billboard Music Awards, set to take place Oct. 14.