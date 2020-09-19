Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Reality TV stars Christina and Ant Anstead have split up after nearly two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," the Christina on the Coast star wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

The message included a photo of the former couple walking along a beach at sunset.

They began dating in October 2017, married in December 2018 and welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019.

Christina also has a 5-year-old son named Brayden James and 9-year-old daughter, Taylor Reese, with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

El Moussa has been engaged to reality television personality, Heather Rae Young, since July.

Ant Anstead is the host of Wheeler Dealers.