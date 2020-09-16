Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert, a new concert film featuring singer Stevie Nicks, is coming to theaters in October.

Trafalgar Releasing said Wednesday that it will show the film in select theaters worldwide Oct. 21 and 25.

Advertisement

24 Karat Gold the Concert features footage from Nicks' 2017 24 Karat Gold tour. During the tour, Nicks performed fan-favorite songs and rare gems from her multi-platinum catalog.

"The 24 Karat Gold Tour was one of my favorite tours I've ever done. It's a trip. It's a journey. Come with me!" Nicks wrote on Instagram.

The setlist includes songs from Nicks' solo career and her time with Fleetwood Mac, including "Rhiannon," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and "Landslide."

Joe Thomas directed and produced the film, which also features intimate glimpses into Nicks' storytelling and songwriting process. During filming, Nicks shared the inspirations behind some of her most well-known songs.

"The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans," she said in a statement.

Nicks will release a new two-disc album Oct. 30 to coincide with the film. The album features live versions of some of her greatest hits.

Tickets for Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert go on sale Sept. 23.